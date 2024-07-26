US Bancorp DE Sells 126 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

US Bancorp DE cut its position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,414 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Amedisys by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Amedisys by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Amedisys by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,518 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amedisys Stock Performance

Shares of AMED opened at $97.75 on Friday. Amedisys, Inc. has a one year low of $89.55 and a one year high of $98.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.81 and a 200 day moving average of $93.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.73, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. Amedisys had a positive return on equity of 12.85% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $571.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

AMED has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Amedisys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amedisys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

Amedisys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Further Reading

