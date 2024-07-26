US Bancorp DE Sells 126 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

US Bancorp DE cut its position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,414 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Amedisys by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Amedisys by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Amedisys by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,518 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Amedisys Stock Performance
Shares of AMED opened at $97.75 on Friday. Amedisys, Inc. has a one year low of $89.55 and a one year high of $98.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.81 and a 200 day moving average of $93.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.73, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.79.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AMED has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Amedisys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amedisys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.67.
Read Our Latest Analysis on AMED
Amedisys Company Profile
Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Amedisys
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Viking Therapeutics: Pharma Stock Soars on Positive Earnings
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Top 3 Small Cap Stocks Emerging as Rotation Winners
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Bargain Alert: 3 Stocks Worth Watching While The Market Cools
Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.