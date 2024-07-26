USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Stake Cut by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lessened its holdings in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Free Report) by 78.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 32,953 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in USA Compression Partners were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in USA Compression Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 914.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the period. F&V Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 463,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,577,000 after acquiring an additional 8,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USA Compression Partners stock opened at $22.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 55.93 and a beta of 1.33. USA Compression Partners LP has a 12 month low of $19.60 and a 12 month high of $28.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.90.

USA Compression Partners ( NYSE:USAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. USA Compression Partners had a negative return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $229.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.43 million. Analysts expect that USA Compression Partners LP will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. USA Compression Partners’s payout ratio is presently 512.20%.

Several brokerages recently commented on USAC. StockNews.com cut USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on USA Compression Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of USA Compression Partners in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

In related news, Director Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.66 per share, with a total value of $246,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,770.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.66 per share, with a total value of $246,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,770.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 9,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $244,184.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,827,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,507,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,014,817 shares of company stock valued at $69,682,572.

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

