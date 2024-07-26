Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11, RTT News reports. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The business had revenue of $34.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.
Valero Energy stock opened at $157.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.42. Valero Energy has a one year low of $119.88 and a one year high of $184.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.20%.
In related news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $113,846.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,209.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.
Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.
