VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Free Report) by 23.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,127 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Clear Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Price Performance

SHYD stock opened at $22.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.24.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Increases Dividend

About VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0621 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted US bond index composed of high-yield municipal bonds with 1-12 years remaining in maturity. SHYD was launched on Jan 13, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

