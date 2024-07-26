Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,482,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 413,297 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.09% of AZEK worth $677,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AZEK by 58.9% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AZEK in the first quarter worth $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AZEK by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of AZEK in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AZEK in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 97.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $597,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,070,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,208,310.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $597,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,070,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,208,310.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $560,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 190,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,883,060.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,000 shares of company stock worth $1,701,000 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

AZEK Stock Performance

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $42.99 on Friday. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.03 and a 12 month high of $50.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 42.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.92.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 14th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. AZEK had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $418.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.79 million. On average, equities analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of AZEK from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of AZEK from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of AZEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark started coverage on shares of AZEK in a report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of AZEK from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.72.

AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

