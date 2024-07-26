Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,543,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,535 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Tenable worth $620,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Tenable alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Tenable by 20.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 11,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter worth $355,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 295,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,626,000 after purchasing an additional 25,760 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 20.2% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,491,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,575,000 after purchasing an additional 585,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tenable by 10.1% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Baird R W upgraded shares of Tenable to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a report on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.40.

Tenable Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $42.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of -73.97 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.85 and a 12 month high of $53.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.54.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Tenable had a negative net margin of 8.18% and a negative return on equity of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $215.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.56 million. Research analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tenable news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 2,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $123,096.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,419,390.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 2,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $123,096.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 260,955 shares in the company, valued at $11,419,390.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 4,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $212,279.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 361,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,817,358.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,132 shares of company stock valued at $1,049,183 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Profile

(Free Report)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization's IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.