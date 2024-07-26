Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 195,007 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,309,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 195,007 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Blueprint Medicines worth $598,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,893,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 1,906.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,088,000 after buying an additional 124,517 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,768,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,251,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 331.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after acquiring an additional 48,160 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blueprint Medicines

In other news, insider Debra Durso-Bumpus sold 8,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $981,243.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,763 shares in the company, valued at $4,870,384.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 1,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.88, for a total value of $190,515.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,549,162.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Debra Durso-Bumpus sold 8,817 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $981,243.93. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,870,384.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,898 shares of company stock valued at $14,957,242 in the last quarter. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $121.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

Get Our Latest Report on BPMC

Blueprint Medicines Stock Down 1.1 %

Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $113.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.64 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.14. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a twelve month low of $43.89 and a twelve month high of $121.90.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $0.32. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 102.15% and a negative return on equity of 193.48%. The business had revenue of $96.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.58 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -4.64 EPS for the current year.

About Blueprint Medicines

(Free Report)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.