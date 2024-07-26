Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 67,425 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,914,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,425 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Hexcel worth $576,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HXL. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 53,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,044 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,576,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,989 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

HXL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Hexcel from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Hexcel from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Hexcel from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.71.

In other news, Director Guy C. Hachey bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.53 per share, for a total transaction of $193,590.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,590. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hexcel news, CEO Tom Gentile acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.25 per share, with a total value of $993,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Guy C. Hachey bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.53 per share, with a total value of $193,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,590. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 18,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,672 over the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hexcel stock opened at $62.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Hexcel Co. has a twelve month low of $58.81 and a twelve month high of $77.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.80. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 53.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.28.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $500.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.26 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

