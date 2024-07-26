Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,837,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 116,576 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Alaska Air Group worth $594,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 17.1% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. 81.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALK shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.60.

Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

ALK opened at $38.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.86. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.75 and a 1 year high of $48.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.19. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.