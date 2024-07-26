Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,839,801 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 83,504 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Qualys worth $640,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 291 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Qualys by 4.0% in the first quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 333 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. 99.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QLYS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Qualys from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Qualys from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.50.

In related news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $155,876.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,654,132.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.78, for a total value of $957,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,601 shares in the company, valued at $25,523,284.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 928 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $155,876.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,654,132.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,027 shares of company stock worth $4,216,326 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of QLYS opened at $144.46 on Friday. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.07 and a twelve month high of $206.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.88.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.17. Qualys had a return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 28.48%. The business had revenue of $145.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.67 million. Analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

