Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,428,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 452,536 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Harley-Davidson worth $587,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 42.7% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 80,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after buying an additional 23,958 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,241,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,115,000 after purchasing an additional 689,363 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter worth $1,133,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter worth $1,696,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 0.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,863,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,724,000 after purchasing an additional 33,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HOG opened at $36.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.34. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a one year low of $25.43 and a one year high of $44.16.

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 11.03%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

Several research firms recently commented on HOG. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Harley-Davidson in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.57.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

