Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,976,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,786 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of BILL worth $685,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in BILL by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 508,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,484,000 after buying an additional 36,233 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in BILL during the fourth quarter worth $163,218,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in BILL during the fourth quarter worth $5,038,000. Contour Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BILL during the fourth quarter worth $49,509,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BILL by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BILL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of BILL in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of BILL from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of BILL from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of BILL in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of BILL from $98.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.94.

In related news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $134,985.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,126 shares in the company, valued at $470,901.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $33,120.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,480.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $134,985.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,126 shares in the company, valued at $470,901.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $52.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.87 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.90 and a 52 week high of $127.64.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.17. BILL had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $323.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.23 million. On average, equities analysts predict that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

