Vanguard Group Inc. Has $578.85 Million Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,789,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,613 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Organon & Co. worth $578,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OGN. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Organon & Co. by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 258.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 43,613 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 115,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 32,413 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $274,000. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Organon & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of Organon & Co. stock opened at $22.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.97. Organon & Co. has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $24.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.35. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.85.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 360.57% and a net margin of 16.50%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Organon & Co. from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

About Organon & Co.



Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

