Vanguard Group Inc. Has $580.69 Million Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,370,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,783 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Nexstar Media Group worth $580,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 519,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,442,000 after acquiring an additional 16,928 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter worth about $2,111,000. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NXST shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Loop Capital raised shares of Nexstar Media Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.67.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

Shares of NXST stock opened at $177.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.50. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.30 and a 12 month high of $187.32.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 27.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Gary Weitman sold 522 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total value of $77,819.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,071.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Gary Weitman sold 522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total value of $77,819.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,477 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,071.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 433 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.43, for a total value of $72,497.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,275,659.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,826 shares of company stock worth $1,080,597. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

Further Reading

