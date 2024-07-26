Vanguard Group Inc. Has $581.52 Million Stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,100,684 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Kirby worth $581,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Kirby by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,624,271 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $205,954,000 after buying an additional 62,378 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Kirby by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,828,758 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $143,521,000 after acquiring an additional 63,611 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Kirby by 4.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,401,844 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $133,624,000 after acquiring an additional 54,755 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Kirby by 21.4% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 896,257 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $85,432,000 after purchasing an additional 157,880 shares during the period. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirby during the 4th quarter worth about $61,824,000. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total value of $74,089.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,284.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total value of $74,089.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,284.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Amy D. Husted sold 7,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $961,992.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,319 shares of company stock worth $3,896,633 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

KEX opened at $117.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.99. Kirby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.11 and a fifty-two week high of $130.90.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The shipping company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.22. Kirby had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $808.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on KEX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Kirby from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Kirby from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Kirby in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Kirby from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.80.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

