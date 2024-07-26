Vanguard Group Inc. Has $587.87 Million Holdings in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,271,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 940,895 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Cadence Bank worth $587,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CADE. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Bank by 952.0% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Argent Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, New Perspectives Inc acquired a new position in Cadence Bank in the first quarter worth about $208,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CADE shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Cadence Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Cadence Bank in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cadence Bank from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.79.

CADE opened at $33.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.26. Cadence Bank has a one year low of $19.67 and a one year high of $34.13.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $742.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.63 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 24.42%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Bank will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is 31.95%.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

