Vanguard Group Inc. Has $607.90 Million Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,990,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,615 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Alcoa worth $607,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AA. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 252.5% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Alcoa from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on Alcoa from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alcoa has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.80.

Shares of NYSE:AA opened at $32.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.93 and a 200-day moving average of $34.66. Alcoa Co. has a one year low of $23.07 and a one year high of $45.48.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 5.14% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is -10.64%.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

