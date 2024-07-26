Vanguard Group Inc. Has $638.43 Million Stake in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) by 44.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,785,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,403,820 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Viking Therapeutics worth $638,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in Viking Therapeutics by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,274,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,727,000 after acquiring an additional 311,681 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,119,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,841,000 after purchasing an additional 525,296 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $78,586,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 775,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,436,000 after buying an additional 10,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $12,341,000. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Up 28.3 %

NASDAQ:VKTX opened at $64.68 on Friday. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $99.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.55 and a beta of 1.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.06. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Viking Therapeutics news, COO Marianna Mancini sold 281,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $22,136,890.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 348,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,413,639.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Viking Therapeutics news, COO Marianna Mancini sold 281,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $22,136,890.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 348,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,413,639.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Greg Zante sold 66,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $4,986,005.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,059,845.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VKTX shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Viking Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.78.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

