Vanguard Group Inc. Has $665.15 Million Stake in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,737,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,284,883 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Vaxcyte worth $665,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 155.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 96.7% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 1,122.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vaxcyte Price Performance

Shares of PCVX stock opened at $83.65 on Friday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a one year low of $44.20 and a one year high of $87.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of -19.54 and a beta of 0.97.

Insider Transactions at Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.28. As a group, research analysts expect that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Mikhail Eydelman sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $120,124.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,461.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Mikhail Eydelman sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $120,124.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,461.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Grant Pickering sold 2,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $188,508.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,430,396.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,766 shares of company stock valued at $7,923,441. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Friday, June 28th.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

Featured Articles

