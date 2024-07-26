Vanguard Group Inc. Has $670.17 Million Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,440,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 395,101 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $670,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 57.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Bank acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $64,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,831.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Price Performance

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $79.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.46. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $38.81 and a 52-week high of $81.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $771.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.97 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 15.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.57%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

(Free Report)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.