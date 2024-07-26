Vanguard Group Inc. Has $697.83 Million Stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,854,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 166,167 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Lincoln National worth $697,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 32.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 91,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 76,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lincoln National news, EVP Sean Woodroffe sold 55,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $1,795,486.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,255 shares in the company, valued at $6,457,165.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on LNC. StockNews.com raised Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lincoln National from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Lincoln National from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America cut their price target on Lincoln National from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Lincoln National from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.18.

Lincoln National Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE LNC opened at $32.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 4.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Lincoln National Co. has a 12 month low of $20.85 and a 12 month high of $33.33.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 11.31%. Research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.62%.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

