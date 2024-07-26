Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,741,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 669,675 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Confluent worth $602,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Confluent in the first quarter worth $370,000. Resolute Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Confluent by 11.1% during the first quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 8,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Confluent by 24.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Confluent by 20.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 154,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 26,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 15,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 3,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $121,256.24. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 165,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,290,626.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Confluent news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 68,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total value of $2,112,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 168,338 shares in the company, valued at $5,228,578.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 3,794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $121,256.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 165,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,290,626.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 632,725 shares of company stock valued at $18,138,428 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

Confluent stock opened at $24.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.43. Confluent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.69 and a 52-week high of $38.19. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.98 and a beta of 0.91.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). Confluent had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 40.55%. The business had revenue of $217.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.57 million. Analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CFLT. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Confluent from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Confluent in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.93.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

