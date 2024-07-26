Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Holdings in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,173,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,021 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of SPX Technologies worth $637,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get SPX Technologies alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 2.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPX Technologies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in SPX Technologies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,096,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at SPX Technologies

In other SPX Technologies news, insider J Randall Data sold 39,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total value of $5,670,992.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,657 shares in the company, valued at $7,576,815.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPXC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of SPX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of SPX Technologies from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer downgraded SPX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SPX Technologies in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

View Our Latest Report on SPXC

SPX Technologies Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:SPXC opened at $145.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.61 and a 12 month high of $164.91.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.19. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $465.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. SPX Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

About SPX Technologies

(Free Report)

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.