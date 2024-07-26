Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,225,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,679 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $638,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ITCI. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter valued at $1,052,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 6.3% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter valued at about $18,379,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 9.1% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 232.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 35,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

ITCI stock opened at $80.84 on Friday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a one year low of $45.50 and a one year high of $84.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.84.

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.15. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a negative return on equity of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 52.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 4,462 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $337,193.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,811,462. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $1,518,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,567.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 4,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $337,193.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,811,462. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.83.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

