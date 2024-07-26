Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,083,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,561 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $651,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at $179,000. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

H has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $195.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.19.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Down 0.0 %

Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $150.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.51. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a fifty-two week low of $96.77 and a fifty-two week high of $162.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 8.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.32%.

Insider Activity at Hyatt Hotels

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 10,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total transaction of $1,592,699.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,398,207.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 10,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total transaction of $1,592,699.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,398,207.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.52, for a total value of $177,779.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,023,144.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,189 shares of company stock worth $1,815,619 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

See Also

