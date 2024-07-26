Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 872,216 Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,037,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 872,216 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $689,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 177.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1,293.8% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 399,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,150,000 after purchasing an additional 370,756 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $644,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beacon Roofing Supply presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.45.

Insider Activity at Beacon Roofing Supply

In related news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 2,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total value of $269,230.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Performance

Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $98.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.17 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.11 and its 200 day moving average is $92.16. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.50 and a twelve month high of $103.75.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 4.47%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

