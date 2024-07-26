Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,359,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 59,060 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Mueller Industries worth $666,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MLI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $192,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 30,777 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,927 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 97.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 69,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 34,483 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Elizabeth M. Donovan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $115,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,836.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total value of $160,181.13. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,090,399.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth M. Donovan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $115,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,427,836.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MLI opened at $68.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.06. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.96 and a 1-year high of $68.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.01.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.12. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $997.75 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.03%.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

