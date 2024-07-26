Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,703,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600,146 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Sealed Air worth $621,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEE. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth about $6,834,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 158.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 322,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,782,000 after purchasing an additional 197,799 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 4th quarter valued at $2,965,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 9.5% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 181,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,750,000 after buying an additional 15,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sealed Air during the first quarter valued at $582,000. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sealed Air Stock Up 1.7 %

SEE stock opened at $36.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.72. Sealed Air Co. has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $47.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 94.93% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Sealed Air from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

