Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,515,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,554 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Jackson Financial worth $695,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Jackson Financial by 47.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 17,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jackson Financial Stock Performance

Jackson Financial stock opened at $85.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.51. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.40 and a 1-year high of $86.81.

Jackson Financial Dividend Announcement

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.15 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 17.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is 7.40%.

Insider Transactions at Jackson Financial

In other news, COO Devkumar Dilip Ganguly sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total value of $983,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 93,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,067,956.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Devkumar Dilip Ganguly sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total value of $983,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 93,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,067,956.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Don W. Cummings purchased 1,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.70 per share, for a total transaction of $105,051.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,711 shares in the company, valued at $3,323,189.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on JXN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Jackson Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jackson Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.80.

Jackson Financial Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

