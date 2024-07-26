Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 0.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,181,147 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Watts Water Technologies worth $676,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 34,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,141,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Watts Water Technologies

In other news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 2,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.39, for a total value of $470,371.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,578.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Shashank Patel sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.10, for a total value of $324,370.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,204 shares in the company, valued at $4,345,880.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 2,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.39, for a total value of $470,371.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,578.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,753 shares of company stock worth $1,236,753. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Watts Water Technologies Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE WTS opened at $202.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.90. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.87 and a twelve month high of $219.52.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $570.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.20 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 12.53%. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. Analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watts Water Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 21.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $209.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Watts Water Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.50.

View Our Latest Report on Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.