Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 116,832 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,030,173 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 116,832 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Science Applications International worth $655,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,062,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $504,995,000 after buying an additional 194,160 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,810,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $225,082,000 after buying an additional 233,075 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,023,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $127,238,000 after buying an additional 21,346 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 604,035 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,094,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 4th quarter worth about $75,040,000. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.00.

Shares of NYSE:SAIC opened at $122.67 on Friday. Science Applications International Co. has a 12 month low of $104.26 and a 12 month high of $145.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.69.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92. Science Applications International had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is presently 17.33%.

In other Science Applications International news, EVP Michelle A. O’hara bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $118.00 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,646. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Science Applications International news, EVP Michelle A. O’hara bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $118.00 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,646. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Joshua Jackson bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $114.28 per share, for a total transaction of $45,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,563,007.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,715 shares of company stock worth $430,207. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

