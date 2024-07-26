Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 14,194 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,146,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,194 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $613,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

PNFP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Hovde Group dropped their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Shares of PNFP stock opened at $96.97 on Friday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.66 and a twelve month high of $97.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.08.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $428.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.27 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 8.97%. On average, analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is presently 12.59%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

