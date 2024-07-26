Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 242,858 Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,457,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 242,858 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of PBF Energy worth $659,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in PBF Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,829,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,664,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 18.4% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 578,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,329,000 after acquiring an additional 89,900 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 763.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 208,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,008,000 after acquiring an additional 184,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in PBF Energy during the fourth quarter worth $54,832,000. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBF Energy Price Performance

PBF stock opened at $40.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.39 and a 200-day moving average of $49.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.60. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.62 and a 12 month high of $62.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 18.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is 6.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on PBF Energy from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PBF Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.30.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PBF

Insider Activity at PBF Energy

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 84,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $3,776,640.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 14,429,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,736,742.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 2,091,100 shares of company stock worth $93,004,617 in the last ninety days. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PBF Energy

(Free Report)

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.