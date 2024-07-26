Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 34,790 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,954,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 34,790 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Sonoco Products worth $633,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,387,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 724,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,485,000 after buying an additional 371,096 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,275,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,264,000 after buying an additional 300,697 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products during the first quarter worth $8,507,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,300,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,506,000 after buying an additional 109,983 shares during the period. 77.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SON opened at $51.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.25 and its 200 day moving average is $56.51. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $48.22 and a 1 year high of $61.73.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 20.79%. Sonoco Products’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 52.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Friday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Profile

(Free Report)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.