Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 401,670 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,671,491 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 401,670 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.10% of V.F. worth $623,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get V.F. alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in V.F. by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,495 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 90,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in V.F. by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 59,928 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in V.F. by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,817 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Stock Performance

NYSE:VFC opened at $16.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.47. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $21.17.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.34). V.F. had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a positive return on equity of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VFC has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on V.F. from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup raised V.F. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of V.F. in a report on Friday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of V.F. from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.19.

Read Our Latest Report on VFC

Insider Buying and Selling at V.F.

In other news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $344,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 215,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,964,491.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other V.F. news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $344,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 215,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,964,491.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bracken Darrell bought 75,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $997,152.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 219,972 shares in the company, valued at $2,916,828.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About V.F.

(Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.