Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 51,888 Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,711,279 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 51,888 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Armstrong World Industries worth $585,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AWI. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter valued at about $2,081,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,097,000. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $918,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 142.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 7,317 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter worth $39,183,000. 98.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AWI. StockNews.com raised Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.60.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Up 0.9 %

AWI stock opened at $127.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.06 and a 200-day moving average of $114.32. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.35 and a fifty-two week high of $130.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $326.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.44 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 41.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 21.05%.

About Armstrong World Industries

(Free Report)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

