Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Position Increased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1,414.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,250,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,137,000 after buying an additional 5,837,958 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,356,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,304,000 after buying an additional 595,576 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,881,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,449,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 26,407.1% in the first quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 354,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,550,000 after purchasing an additional 353,063 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $246.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $244.82 and its 200-day moving average is $240.94. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $253.68.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.