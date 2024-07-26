Verona Pharma plc (VRP.L) (LON:VRP) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $55.00

Verona Pharma plc (VRP.L) (LON:VRP – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 55 ($0.71) and traded as high as GBX 56 ($0.72). Verona Pharma plc (VRP.L) shares last traded at GBX 55 ($0.71), with a volume of 70,791 shares trading hands.
Verona Pharma plc (VRP.L) Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 55 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 55. The company has a market cap of £228.00 million and a P/E ratio of -1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85.
Verona Pharma plc (VRP.L) Company Profile
Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat respiratory diseases. The company's product candidate is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which has completed Phase I and II clinical trials that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, chronic asthma, and allergic rhinitis.
