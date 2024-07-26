Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Shares Down 2.7% After Analyst Downgrade

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) was down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $116.00 to $104.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Vertiv traded as low as $72.11 and last traded at $76.50. Approximately 6,768,481 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 8,558,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.59.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.56.

In related news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 9,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $1,041,519.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,882,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,296,488.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Anders Karlborg sold 46,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.75, for a total transaction of $4,331,812.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,531.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 9,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $1,041,519.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,882,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,296,488.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,674,034 shares of company stock valued at $354,931,478. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vertiv by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,622,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,784 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 13,811,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249,353 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 303.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,777,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591,903 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,339,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,399,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Vertiv had a return on equity of 44.95% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

