Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $50.41, but opened at $57.19. Viking Therapeutics shares last traded at $59.38, with a volume of 900,209 shares.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.06. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Greg Zante sold 66,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $4,986,005.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,059,845.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Marianna Mancini sold 281,425 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $22,136,890.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 348,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,413,639.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Greg Zante sold 66,756 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $4,986,005.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,059,845.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 1,557.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 371,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,916,000 after acquiring an additional 349,186 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 137,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after buying an additional 68,921 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,381,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,157,000 after buying an additional 97,552 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,422,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,274,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,727,000 after buying an additional 311,681 shares during the period. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.55 and a beta of 1.03.

About Viking Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.