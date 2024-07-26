Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Free Report) by 124.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,179 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.76% of Virco Mfg. worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Virco Mfg. by 78.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,216,000 after acquiring an additional 209,366 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Virco Mfg. by 47.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 260,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 83,405 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Virco Mfg. in the first quarter valued at approximately $675,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Virco Mfg. by 155.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 20,480 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Virco Mfg. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. 30.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRC opened at $16.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.20 million, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.67. Virco Mfg. Co. has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $17.83.

Virco Mfg. ( NASDAQ:VIRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.26. Virco Mfg. had a return on equity of 28.41% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $46.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Virco Mfg. Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Virco Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

Several analysts have commented on VIRC shares. StockNews.com lowered Virco Mfg. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Virco Mfg. in a report on Friday, June 7th.

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture in the United States and Canada. The company offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, mobile task chairs and lab stools, tablet armchairs, steel-frame and floor rockers, series stools, hard plastic seating, folding and upholstered stack chairs, and plastic stack and upholstered ergonomic chairs.

