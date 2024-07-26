Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on VSTO. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Roth Capital upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of Vista Outdoor stock opened at $37.89 on Friday. Vista Outdoor has a 12-month low of $23.33 and a 12-month high of $38.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -344.45 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.24.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 19.75% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. The company had revenue of $693.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Vista Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSTO. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at $529,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 172.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 471,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,936,000 after buying an additional 298,199 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 24,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at $860,000. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

