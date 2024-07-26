Wajax (TSE:WJX) PT Lowered to C$30.00

Wajax (TSE:WJX – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 14.07% from the stock’s previous close.

WJX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Wajax from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Wajax from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Wajax Stock Performance

WJX opened at C$26.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$570.71 million, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.88. Wajax has a 1-year low of C$24.85 and a 1-year high of C$34.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$25.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.15, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Wajax (TSE:WJX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. Wajax had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of C$482.30 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Wajax will post 3.5283784 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wajax

Wajax Corporation provides equipment, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial and commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; marine, off and on highway engines, and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, harvesting heads, log loaders, mulchers, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and woodchippers.

Further Reading

