Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in Warrior Met Coal by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 18,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Warrior Met Coal by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Warrior Met Coal by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in Warrior Met Coal by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 45,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warrior Met Coal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.80.

Warrior Met Coal Price Performance

HCC stock opened at $67.69 on Friday. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $75.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 6.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.05.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.61. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $503.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.57 EPS. Warrior Met Coal’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Warrior Met Coal

In other Warrior Met Coal news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $750,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,629,550.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Warrior Met Coal news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $750,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,629,550.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 23,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $1,739,572.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 340,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,587,447.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Warrior Met Coal Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

