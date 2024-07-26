Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 607 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Waters alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Waters during the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000. TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 21.6% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,879,316 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,368,067,000 after purchasing an additional 41,654 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 48.1% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 29.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 72,360 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,908,000 after purchasing an additional 16,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard H. Fearon acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $332.90 per share, for a total transaction of $332,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,283.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.64, for a total value of $1,446,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,716 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Fearon bought 1,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $332.90 per share, with a total value of $332,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,283.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Waters Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $310.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $305.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $320.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.95. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $231.90 and a 1 year high of $367.21.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.11. Waters had a return on equity of 66.59% and a net margin of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $636.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WAT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Waters in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Waters from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Waters from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Waters from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Waters from $319.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Waters

Waters Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.