Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 72.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,340 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,321 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WTS. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2,857.1% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 502.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Watts Water Technologies

In other Watts Water Technologies news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 2,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.39, for a total value of $470,371.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,806 shares in the company, valued at $601,578.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 2,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.39, for a total transaction of $470,371.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,806 shares in the company, valued at $601,578.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Shashank Patel sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.10, for a total value of $324,370.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,345,880.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,236,753 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $209.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.50.

Watts Water Technologies Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of WTS stock opened at $202.00 on Friday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.87 and a 1 year high of $219.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $192.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $570.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.20 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

Watts Water Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.34%.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

