Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Receives $56.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.73.

Several brokerages have commented on WBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Webster Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Webster Financial from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Webster Financial

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO John R. Ciulla sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $384,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,387,833.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO John R. Ciulla sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $384,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,387,833.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Daniel Bley sold 2,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total value of $102,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Webster Financial by 7,650.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Stock Up 4.8 %

WBS stock opened at $48.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.49. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.30. Webster Financial has a 52 week low of $36.36 and a 52 week high of $53.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.91 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 19.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Webster Financial will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

