Wedbush Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Cathay General Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will earn $0.99 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.98. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cathay General Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.96 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of CATY stock opened at $44.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.08 and a 12-month high of $45.72.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $178.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.09%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,254,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,917,000 after buying an additional 196,146 shares during the period. Willner & Heller LLC purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $2,014,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 970,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $982,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 861,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,391,000 after purchasing an additional 133,852 shares during the period. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

