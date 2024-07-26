WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL) Receives C$7.13 Consensus PT from Analysts

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELLGet Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$7.13.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

WELL stock opened at C$4.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.62. WELL Health Technologies has a 1-year low of C$3.41 and a 1-year high of C$5.05. The stock has a market cap of C$1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.42, a P/E/G ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.24.

In related news, Senior Officer Eva Fong sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.80, for a total transaction of C$48,000.00. Insiders own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner-focused digital healthcare company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides omni-channel patient services and solutions to specific markets, such as provider staffing, anesthesia, gastrointestinal health, women's health, primary care, and mental healthcare.

