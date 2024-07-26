WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL) Receives C$7.13 Consensus PT from Analysts

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$7.13.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th.
In related news, Senior Officer Eva Fong sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.80, for a total transaction of C$48,000.00. Insiders own 6.83% of the company’s stock.
WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner-focused digital healthcare company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides omni-channel patient services and solutions to specific markets, such as provider staffing, anesthesia, gastrointestinal health, women's health, primary care, and mental healthcare.
