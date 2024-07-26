Wells Fargo & Company Increases General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target to $205.00

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $192.00 to $205.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 24.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on General Electric from $120.43 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Vertical Research began coverage on General Electric in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on General Electric in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.93.

Shares of GE stock opened at $164.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.01. General Electric has a 1 year low of $84.42 and a 1 year high of $177.20. The company has a market cap of $178.60 billion, a PE ratio of 54.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.21.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.21. General Electric had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $7,377,211.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,391,821.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 968.4% during the 4th quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

